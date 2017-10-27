Scottish fracking ban official after Holyrood vote

MSPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Scottish Government’s decision not to back unconventional oil and gas extraction in the country.

Tuesday’s vote, which recorded 91 members for the decision and only 28 against, means an effective ban using devolved planning powers is now in place, which ensures decisions on developments that involve fracking and other forms of onshore unconventional oil and gas extraction will be made against the framework of Scottish Government policy.

Scottish minister for business, innovation and energy Paul Wheelhouse said: “The Scottish Government has said ‘no’ to fracking in Scotland. Today the Scottish Parliament did the right thing for Scotland and endorsed our position.

“We undertook one of the most far-reaching examinations of unconventional oil and gas ever carried out and created numerous opportunities throughout for discourse and debate.

“In coming to a view, we carefully considered the findings of our extensive research alongside the results of our public consultation. As a government, and as a parliament, we have a responsibility to make decisions in the interests of the people whom we represent.

“We are confident the choice we made will not compromise health and safety or damage the environment in which we live, nor undermine efforts to achieve Scotland’s annual statutory greenhouse gas emissions targets.”