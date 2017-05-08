Public meeting on fracking in Larbert

Larbert Community Council is hosting a public meeting tonight to discuss the potential impact of fracking on local communities.

The Scottish Government’s consultation on the controversial issue of shale gas extraction by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) ends on May 31 and the local group is inviting residents from the area along to hear local views.

Energy companies Dart Energy and Ineos want to explore for shale gas and oil in the Forth Valley, but the Scottish Government has a moratorium in place at the moment due to environmental concerns over the practice.

Once views are gathered, the community council will submit its informed response to the public consultation.

A spokesperson for Larbert Community Council said: “In order to inform a response to the Scottish Government consultation, we are hosting an event for local residents within the Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Torwood area to come along and discuss the pros and cons of fracking, and related matters, and to evaluate the potential benefits and impacts on our local community.

“All views are welcome at this event which will be impartially facilitated.”

The meeting is taking place tonight (Monday) in the large hall at Larbert Old Church from 7.30-9.30pm.

To submit your views to the Scottish Government’s consultation, visit www.talkingfracking.scot.