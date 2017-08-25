Normal service resumed at Croy Station

Services are back to normal at Croy Station after a lorry smashed into a nearby bridge
The lorry became stuck under the bridge and has had to have its tyres deflated in order to be freed - after members of the public stepped into help.
There are no reports of any injuries and the lorry itself was not thought to be damaged.
Scotrail initially reported that delays and cancellations would come into play but normal service has now been resumed.
