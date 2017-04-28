Kinnaird pupil’s power earns award

Kinnaird Primary School in Larbert, has gained the Cycle Friendly School Award in recognition of their efforts to support and encourage cycling to school.

Cycling Scotland development officer Matt Wilberton visited the school this week to present the staff and pupils with their well-deserved award.

Everyone at the school demonstrated its commitment to cycling by working closely with Cycling Scotland and Sustrans I Bike officer, Bryan Jardine, to increase awareness of active travel and facilitate Bikeability Scotland cycle training to all P5 and P6 pupils.

Teacher Karen Nichol said: “Cycling has given children more freedom and has provided an opportunity for independent travel with minimal impact on our environment.”

“We recognise both the environmental and health benefits of cycling to school and encourage all pupils to cycle or scoot to school.

“Working with Cycling Scotland and Sustrans has assisted and encouraged our young people to cycle and scoot and we are grateful to them for their support in our journey to become a Cycle Friendly Primary School.”

To achieve the award, schools must show commitment to cycling by providing facilities such as bicycle parking, changing facilities and Bikeability Scotland cycle training.

Mr Wilberton said: “I was very impressed by the number of pupils that travel to school by bike.

“On the day of my visit, there were large numbers of bikes in every bike parking shelter accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the school roll.

“Working towards the Cycle Friendly School Award is a great way to make a real difference by getting more pupils cycling to school regularly.”

The award has been developed by Cycling Scotland with the aim of promoting cycling to school as a pleasant, healthy and economical travel choice. Cycling Scotland offers guidance on travel planning and providing cycling facilities and helps to create a culture of cycling within the school community.