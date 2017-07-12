Jupiter wildlife events out of this world

Visitor numbers will be on the rise at Grangemouth’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre this summer thanks to a packed programme of events.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust facility – an oasis of nature in an industrial area – will be attracting youngsters and their families to its base near Wood Street over the coming weeks just as it attracts all kinds of insect, animal and bird life.

Things kick off at Jupiter on Friday, July 21 with an evening in the company of Magical Moths from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, allowing visitors to learn all about these interesting insects. Youngsters can even set a non-harmful moth trap for their fluttering friends and then attend from 9am on Saturday, July 22, to discover the identity of Jupiter’s mysterious moths.

There’s a real sting operation at Jupiter on Saturday, July 29 from 2pm to 4pm when Know Your Nettles allows people to discover the many uses for this most understood wild plant.

On Wednesday, August 2, people can find the Art in Nature from 2pm and use natural materials to create their artistic masterpieces.

The following week on Wednesday, August 9 visitors bitten by the nature bug can go on a safari from 2pm to hunt for the fantastic mini-beasts who call Jupiter home over the warm summer months.

All the events are free but booking is essential.

Call the Jupiter Ranger on (01324) 486475 or e-mail falkirkranger@scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk for more information on upcoming events.