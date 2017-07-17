Helix is perfect parkland

Visitors to The Helix can be assured that it is one of the country’s best run parks.

It is one of 73 outdoor spaces across the country which have been presented with a Green Flag Award by environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The awards are in recognition of their high standards and provision of quality green parkland.

The Helix, run by Falkirk Community Trust, has received the award acknowledging the quality outdoor space that it provides and the wider benefits it delivers for communities - including enabling and encouraging exercise, improving mental well-being and encouraging play for child development.

Falkirk Community Trust joins other community groups, universities and local authorities who are amongst the 2017 award winners. For the first time, awards were received by Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen, Silver Sands and Hawkcraig Point Haugh Park in Fife and Dundee Law, Dundee.

Derek Robertson, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate Falkirk Community Trust for receiving this prestigious benchmark at The Helix this year. It is pleasing to see their continued success and the number of Green Flag Awards in Scotland increasing year on year.

“Good quality green open spaces are vital to the health and wellbeing of local communities, families and individuals. Parks and open spaces are a fantastic asset - they are free to use and provide opportunities to exercise and socialise.

“With more Scottish parks flying the Green Flag Award than ever before, this record breaking number is a testament to the determination of park managers, local authorities and volunteers - whose hard work in turn brings about a raft of wider impacts on the community as a whole.”

The Awards have gained the support of NHS Health Scotland and greenspace scotland - for helping to support quality outdoor environments and facilitate the wider health benefits.

All parks are assessed by volunteer judges with a background in parks management, conservation or ecology. Applicants are judged against demanding criteria which include assessing whether the park or green space is welcoming and well-maintained.

To be considered for the awards, the park managing authority must apply.