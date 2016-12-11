Group’s offer of help turned down by cemetery bosses

A community group’s offer to help improve a graveyard has been turned down by Falkirk Council on health and safety grounds.

With around 200 fallen gravestones in Camelon Cemetery, the group, mainly made up from those behind the village’s war memorial project, were keen to improve the surroundings.

They wanted to carry out the work needed to reinstate the headstones, by making the foundations secure and setting them upright.

Councillor Dennis Goldie, one of those behind the offer of help, said: “We are looking for the go-ahead to reinstate the stones which have fallen over and secure any that are in danger of falling over. The council doesn’t have the money to do this which is why we are offering to do it.

“We are mindful of the terrible tragedy in Glasgow where a gravestone fell on a young boy and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen here.”

He added that the work would be carried out with respect for the surroundings and those who had loved ones interred in the cemetery.

But this week, after thanking them for their interest, the local authority said the community project was not feasible.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “While we welcome the kind offer of volunteer work, the work with headstones is unfortunately a specialist process and needs to be carried out by suitably accredited and insured memorial masons.

“However, we would be happy to meet the group to discuss other volunteering work which could be carried out at the cemetery.”

Specialist equipment is needed to be able to lift the headstones and those involved need to indemnify the council against claims for loss, damage or injury and have the necessary insurance.