Funding for the Waterways Trust

The Scottish Waterways Trust in Falkirk has received a double funding boost of £10,000 to recognise the important role it plays in the local community.

Clydesdale Bank announced the donations to voluntary groups at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on June 27 to recognise the charities and organisations which are going the extra mile.

The Scottish Waterways Trust received £5000 to support its Green Action project which will deliver programmes to young people to help them learn practical outdoors and employability skills.

The charity also received an additional £5000 after being presented at the ceremony with a Special Recognition Award.