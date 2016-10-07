Five green spaces to enjoy in the October holidays

Forest Enterprise Scotland is encouraging locals to go outdoors during the October holidays and appreciate Scotland’s beautiful woodland surroundings.

October is a great time of year to get outside, it’s not hot and muggy like summer and it’s nowhere near ready for winter.

Autumn is the perfect time to get out and about and see what your local woodlands have to offer.

Enjoy your well-deserved October break and discover Scotland’s unique green spaces and woodland attractions by visiting Forest Enterprise Scotland’s top five favourite green spaces.

Julie Mcalpine, community engagement and employment skills manager, Forest Enterprise Scotland said: “Every woodland is exciting in its own way and we thought we’d share some of our favourite spots to encourage people to visit their local wood by showing them the different qualities each area has.”

1. Put Callendar Woods on your radar. Over 500 years old and home to the 14th century Callendar House. Originally a family home it has now been turned into a fascinating museum.

2. A visit to Devilla Forest is a journey through legends and a home of red squirrels. You’ll find a boulder carved by a witch’s apron strings and a red squirrel trail where you can spot the beautiful auburn coloured mammal.

3. Walk the Blairenbathie Mine Trail in Blairadam Wood, a woodland that was originally used for coal mining. The trail passes a modern mine that was closed in 1962 and crosses the restored Lochornie Burn Bridge which has great character.

4. Head to the newly established woodland of Old Mine Nature Park and spot the buzzards overhead, if you are lucky you may even spot a woodpecker.

5. If a peaceful stroll is what you are really looking for, Larbert Woodlands has a choice of three easy pathways that are suitable for everyone.