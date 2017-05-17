Falkirk project will grow on you

A pocket allotment project is to be launched in Falkirk town centre next Wednesday, May 24 to showcase what can be grown in even the tiniest of urban gardens.

Existing planters on Falkirk High Street will be cleared and used by local groups to grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and pollinators.

The initiative is part of a two year project – Dig in Falkirk – run by Falkirk Council, Falkirk Delivers and Forth Environment Link which aims to encourage more community growing projects across the Falkirk Council area.

Mandy Brown, Falkirk Council planning officer, said: “The planters will be ‘adopted’ by local groups, organisations, schools and businesses, who will receive a grant of up to £300 to buy seeds, plants and tools to plant up and maintain the planters for a year.

“The project will allow us to showcase what can be achieved in urban areas as well as improve our public spaces by creating a well looked-after, colourful and vibrant area of the town centre. Shoppers are in for a visual feast!”

The first groups to take up the planters will be the Rotary Club Falkirk and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) Scotland.

Diane Alderdice of Forth Environment Link said: “We are very much looking forward to supporting these groups on this new and innovative project. Their enthusiasm so far has been terrific and we will provide all the advice and information they need to ensure their planters are a success.

“We hope the launch will spark interest from other local groups in adopting a planter; we’d love to bring the High Street into full production by the summer.”

For further information about the Dig-in-Falkirk Project and to apply for a planter, please contact Diane Alderdice, FEL Project Co-ordinator atdiane@forthenvironmentlink.org or phone 01786 449215