Falkirk in frame for ‘Beautiful’ title

Falkirk High Street is in the running to win a national title after impressing the judges enough to make the shortlist.

The first Most Beautiful High Street competition organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Scotland’s Towns Partnership has reached the final voting stage.

They wanted to find out from the public what makes their local high street special - and support for Falkirk earned it a place in the top ten.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “Our high streets are the beating hearts of communities and local economies. We want to celebrate their contribution and recognise the efforts made to make these spaces clean, attractive, accessible, vibrant and inclusive for all to enjoy. The wide variety and calibre of entrants is testament to the work communities across Scotland are doing to support good quality environments.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful operations director Carole Noble said: “We know good quality environments are good for business and good for people. They vote with their feet if streets are littered, empty shop windows are fly-posted or graffiti tarnishes walls and doors. We’re delighted to be involved with Scotland’s Towns Partnership to showcase some of our best high streets and would encourage everyone to vote for the places they care for.”

Rivals to Falkirk include Alloa, Lanark and Troon. You can vote online at scotlandstowns.org/scotlands_most_beautiful_high_street.

The winner will be announced at the STP’s annual conference in Paisley on November 21.