Bus station rubbish big issue for OAP

A pensioner launched a one-man clean-up campaign in an effort to keep his adopted town tidy.

Fed up Roy McIntosh (67) was so sick of seeing rubbish piling up on open ground next to Falkirk bus station he filled five bags with the food waste and general litter at the site and disposed of it all properly.

The retired marine engineer who is originally from Fife, but now lives in Victoria Road, admitted: “The mess was really getting me down so I decided to do something about it.”

Yesterday (Wednesday) Falkirk Council promised action.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of this. It is private land and we will be serving a notice requesting the landowner ensures proper storage and disposal of waste is arranged.

“Failure to do this will mean we will carry out the works and charge the landowner.”