Bins not being collected as scheduled

Falkirk Council has apologised to householders after disruption to the bin collection service over the festive period.

The council has issued a statement on its website that blue bins will not be collected today (Tuesday) as scheduled, but has said bins should be put out as normal and they will be emptied “in due course”.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, a small number of locations in Falkirk will not have their blue bins collected today (Tuesday, January 3) as scheduled.

“If you are in a street affected, please leave your blue bin out in its normal collection spot and it will be picked up in due course.

“We apologise for the disruption to the usual collection service over the festive period.”

Streets affected today are: Abercrombie Street, Aitken Road, Aitken Terrace, Antonine Gardens, Antonine Street, Arran Terrace, Baird Street, Balmoral Drive, Balmoral Street, Bantaskine Drive, Bantaskine Gardens, Bantaskine Road, Bantaskine Street, Begg Avenue, Blinkbonny Road, Bonnyhill Road, Briggs Court, Brodick Place, Brown Street, Burnside Court, Burnside Terrace, Canal Street, Carmuirs Avenue, Carmuirs Avenue, Carmuirs Drive, Carmuirs Street, Carnegie Drive, Carradale Avenue, Carrick Place, Centurion Way, Clarinda Avenue, Clyde Street, Corrie Place, Cumbrae Drive, Daintree Terrace, Davaar Place, Dorrator Road, Elizabeth Crescent, Elizabeth Crescent, Fairlie Drive, Fairlie Gardens, Fairlie Street, Fleming Gardens, Fordyce Gardens, Gilchrist Drive, Glasgow Road, Glasgow Road, Glencairn Street, Glenfuir Street, Gordon Place, Greenbank Place, Greenbank Road, Greenhorns Well Avenue, Greenhorns Well Crescent, Greenhorns Well Drive, Hamilton Street, Hawthorn Drive, Hurworth Street, Irving Court, John O’hara Court, Kenmuir Street, Kilbrennan Drive, Kilmory Court, Kintyre Place, Laurel Court, Lime Road, Macadam Place, Machrie Court, Main Street, Mansionhouse Road, Mariner Avenue, Mariner Drive, Mariner Gardens, Mariner Road, Mariner Street, Mossgiel Street, Nailer Road, Nursery Road, Ochiltree Terrace, Osborne Gardens, Osborne Street, Park View Court, Robert Sinclair Court, Roman Drive, Ross Crescent, Rowan Crescent, Simpson Street, St Giles Square, St Giles Way, Stark Avenue, Stirling Road, Strachan Street, Summerford, Summerford Gardens, Summerford Road, Sunnyside Street, Tamfourhill Road, Telford Square, The Hedges, Union Gardens, Union Road, Wall Gardens, Wall Street, Watling Avenue, Watling Drive, Watling Gardens, Watling Street, Watt Gardens, Wilson Avenue, Wilson Drive, Wilson Gardens, Wilson Road, Windsor Avenue, Windsor Crescent, Windsor Gardens, Windsor Road.