Bin calendars won’t be printed by council

Residents are being encouraged to be good neighbours by printing out bin collection calendars for people who don’t have internet access.

For the first time, Falkirk Council will not distribute printed calendars this year in a bid to save £40,000.

The rota is now online at www.falkirk.gov.uk/binday and can also be downloaded and synced to a smartphone to set reminders for collection dates.

But those not online will have to rely on family, friends and neighbours.

The reminder comes as brown bin collections revert back to a four-weekly cycle for the winter.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the environment said: “It is the first time we have not distributed printed calendars due to the wide spread use of smartphones and the internet, but we do appreciate that not everyone has online access.

“We’re suggesting that relatives and neighbours can help here by printing out a copy where needed or you can head to your local library where there is free internet access.

“Not printing the calendar will save us around £40,000 in printing and postage charges.

“It is important to stress that no other changes are being made for the grey caddy, black box, green or blue bin collections.”

The revised brown bin service will be in place throughout October and November and an on-demand service will run between December 2017 and February 2018. Visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/brownbins.