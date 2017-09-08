End of the road for charity

Humanitarian charity Buskit has decided to cease operating after 25 years of volunteering and raising almost half-a-million pounds for good causes.

In the last quarter of a century, Buskit volunteers from Grangemouth, Falkirk, Larbert and Stenhousemuir have carried out work in both Romania and Belarus.

Nearly 100 senior pupils from the Grangemouth and Falkirk area have worked overseas with the charity, which has exported 28 articulated trucks with humanitarian aid and raised nearly £500,000 to help the cause over the years.

A Buskit spokesperson said: “We have transported a complete x-ray machine, a mammograph, a fully kitted second hand ambulance, and numerous hospital beds to Romania, while donating a blood analyser to a children’s communicable disease hospital, three respiratory machines to a children’s oncology unit, and numerous hospital beds and miscellaneous medical furnishings to several children’s medical centres in Belarus.

“We have also built three complete children’s playgrounds, refurbished a village clinic, re-plumbed and redecorated a hostel for oncological outpatients and their

families, and refurbished four complete kitchens in a children’s oncology hospital.

“As a final gesture, before the charity ceases to exist, we have donated substantial sums of money to two recipients in Belarus and smaller sums to CHAS, Teenage Cancer Trust and to the local Maggie’s Centre.