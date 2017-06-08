End of the line for social club

Plans to resurrect the former Bonnybridge Social Club have been abandoned due to lack of local interest.

The Main Street club closed its doors in May last year after going into voluntary bankruptcy, but things looked hopeful in August when a group got together to try and save the premises and re-open it as a community hub.

Group member John McGrellis said: “On behalf of myself and Mike Noble, who have been trying to have the former Bonnybridge Social Club reopened as a community hub since it had went into administration, we would like to thank the people who have been positive in helping out along the way and people who came forward to start a committee.

“We were in the process of starting a charitable organisation to push this forward. We have done surveys both online and at the Easter fair at the community centre, but unfortunately, as we only got just over a ten per cent response to these surveys, we have to assume there is no appetite for a community hub or community social hall.

“Therefore as a group we find we can’t take this venture any further.”

Councillor Billy Buchanan said: “It’s sad to see, but both Mr McGrellis and Mr Noble deserve recognition for the work they put in to try and establish a major community facility in Bonnybridge.

“The council must also be thanked for giving them time to try and get the community support, but sadly it’s just not there.”