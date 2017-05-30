Emergency siren test in Grangemouth tonight

Grangemouth’s petroleum and chemical complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) will be testing its community warning system later today.

The siren will sound at 7pm, broadcasting warning tones and instructions to the public to ensure they are aware of how to react in the event of a major toxic gas release.

Of course this is just a drill – not like the actual gas leak which happened at Ineos on May 2, which saw emergency services close off roads and placed local schools on precautionary lockdown.

Tonight’s test event will involve activating all twelve alarms simultaneously in various locations in and around the Grangemouth petro chemical complex. Residents will not be required to take any action when the system is activated at that time.

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency – like the May 2 incident – taking place during the test, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman, Derek Brown said: “MICC are committed to ensuring safety within the Grangemouth community and the testing of the community warning system is an important part of how we would alert the public in the unlikely event of a major toxic gas leak in the petro-chemical complex.”

Visit www.miccgrangemouth.co.uk/community-warning-test/ for more information.