Emergency meeting to discuss Ineos road closure plans

A petrochemical giant’s plans to permanently close off a public road will be the only topic for discussion at a special meeting of Falkirk Council today (Friday).

Ineos initially applied to the council in January for planning permission to shut a section of A904 Bo’ness Road in Grangemouth and erect gatehouses. However, due to non-determination within the allotted time period, the firm submitted an appeal to Scottish ministers at the end of July and the decision now rests with them.

At the time a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The application will now be considered by a reporter from the Scottish Government Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA). Scottish ministers will then decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.”

Last month a public meeting to discuss Ineos’ plans for a new gas-driven energy plant at its Grangemouth site also dealt with certain issues about the road closure plans, with residents believing the company had taken advantage of certain circumstances to bypass the council.

Ineos stated it had followed the statutory process, but it wanted to “push ahead” with its plans as quickly as possible and the proposals to close the section of Bo’ness Road would bring long term economic benefits to the town.

The firm’s preference was for the government to hold a full public inquiry into the proposals.

The special meeting at Falkirk Council, which is open to members of the public, takes place in at 2.30pm.