Embrace the start of autumn in your local woodlands

Forest Enterprise Scotland is urging everyone to embrace the start of Autumn and experience the wonders of our woodlands.

Autumn is a remarkable time to enjoy the outdoors. As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, woodlands and forests begin to show signs of change.

Trees change from lush greens to vibrant yellows, reds and golds offering a dazzling display of colour, wildlife migrate for the winter while others prepare for the cold weather to come.

Enjoy the changing climate and embrace the crisp morning air with a brisk walk, crunch on fallen leaves, smell blackberries and sloe berries ripening in the bushes, watch the spectacular sunsets of vivid pinks and reds, or enjoy the clear night sky and dazzling stars.

Julie McAlpine, Forest Enterprise Scotland’s Community Engagement Ranger, said: “There is nothing better than wrapping up warm, putting on a pair of boots or wellies and heading out into the woodlands to discover all the changes that Autumn brings.

“Most people associate being outdoors with summer, but Autumn is a fascinating time to be outside. There’s such a mix of colour and change going on. It really is a special time of year.”

Promoting this enchanting season to visitors and local communities, Forest Enterprise Scotland host a variety of events and activities from pumpkin festivals and lantern workshops to photography and wildlife walks.

Julie continues: “We want people to come and celebrate the season with us at our events, but also to visit the woodlands in their own time and experience this changing season and all it has to offer.”

There’s a wealth of autumnal information including places to go, activities, forest foraging and even a new photo competition to be found at http://scotland.forestry.gov.uk/activities/autumn as part of the new #youknowitsautumn campaign being run by Forest Enterprise Scotland.