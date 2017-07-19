Working together to give FVC students a better future

Staff at Forth Valley College have struck another contract with an insider training board which will benefit students.

When members of the Engineering, Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) visited the Falkirk campus recently it was the perfect opportunity to show off their new motor control room workshop.

It was created by a group of Modern Apprentices who were sponsored by the ECITB during previous year.

Jennifer Tempany, the college’s head of business development, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the ECITB have agreed to renew their training contract with Forth Valley College and we can’t wait to get started on training the next cohort of MAs who will begin their careers with us in August.

“This new facility is an excellent example of the high standards and professionalism which Forth Valley College trained ECITB MAs can achieve through our partnership.”

Martin Eatough, head of apprenticeships and provider management at ECITB, said: The detail and quality of workmanship that has been applied in the building of the Motor Control Room is of a very high standard and further supports the ECITB’s choice of continuing to work with Forth Valley College in the delivery of Modern Apprenticeships, this facility will benefit many ECITB Apprentices of the future.”