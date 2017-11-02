Video: Carrongrange High officially opened by deputy first minister

Pupils at the new Carrongrange High heard how people had worked together to give them a school to realise their dreams.

Speaking at yesterday’s (Wednesday) official opening, headteacher Gillian Robertson expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped deliver the school the young people deserved.

The school has a roll of 163 pupils

The new secondary for pupils with additional support needs replaces the former building in Larbert.

Built in the grounds of Moray Primary in Grangemouth, it cost £18 million and is part of the Scottish Government’s £1.8 billion Schools for the Future Programme.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney performed the opening ceremony, telling the pupils, staff and invited guests that the new facility gave them a building which mirrored the school’s motto – Be All You Can Be.

He said: “This is a huge enhancement on the facility you had previously. It is so important that we have a world-class educational facility where you can fulfill your potential within our education system.

Mr Swinney officially opens the school

“Everyone has worked together to deliver this outstanding facility. It illustrates what education is about in the 21st century in Scotland.”

The school has a roll of 163 pupils and over 80 staff.

The headteacher said: “This has been a long journey but an amazing one for all of us. The design team listened carefully to all of the suggestions we made and everything we asked for is here.”

During the ceremony, the school’s Glee club, accordion band and Belle Plates performed, before everyone, including the Deputy First Minister, took part in a dance to celebrate the opening.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday

Guests were then invited to tour the building to see the many innovative facilities, including the bike maintenance and beauty therapy classrooms, hydrotherapy pool, roof and sensory gardens.

Some of the pupils perform