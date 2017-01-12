Undergraduate application deadline is looming

Students planning to start an undergraduate course at university or college this autumn have until 6pm on Sunday, January 15, to submit their UCAS application.

As long as an application is completed by the deadline, it’s guaranteed to be considered by the chosen universities and colleges.

Applicants can make up to five choices on their application. The UCAS website has details on the 37,000 courses on offer, including their typical entry requirements.

Louise Evans, UCAS’ Head of Adviser Experience said: “Now’s the time to put the final touches to your application. Make sure your personal statement expresses your desire, excitement and commitment to your chosen courses and proofread it several times.

“Double check all of your choices carefully and remember that it’s not a big risk to pick one or two courses which ask for grades which may be a stretch, alongside others which match your teacher’s predictions more closely. This could give you more options when it comes to making your decisions later in the year.

“Once all sections of your application are complete, your school or college will add their reference before it is submitted to UCAS. This year the deadline falls on a Sunday, so if you need support from your school or college, be sure to speak to someone soon to allow them enough time to help you. UCAS advisers will be available to help applicants on the telephone and social media on both Saturday and Sunday.”

Around half of all applications submitted by the deadline are completed between mid-December and January 15 each year.

Some art and design courses don’t require applications to be submitted until Friday, March 24, 2017.

An application received after the relevant deadline will still be sent to the universities and colleges. However, it will only be considered if there are vacancies.

There’s a wealth of information and advice on the UCAS website, and they have dedicated advisers on Twitter and Facebook ready to answer questions about the application process.

Help is also available on the telephone from one of UCAS’ trained advisers on 0371 468 0468. Opening times are being extended ahead of the deadline.