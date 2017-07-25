Top student Lara inspires others

A new recruit at Larbert Pharmacy has been hailed as a star of the future.

Lara Seymour graduated with a Masters in Pharmacy from Robert Gordon University (RGU) earlier this month.

The 30-year-old, from Cumbernauld, took on the challenge of higher education after working as a dispenser in a community pharmacy.

She said: “I had been working for a few years and was really enjoying my technician training, when the pharmacist encouraged me to consider studying pharmacy at university.

“I had been out of education for many years, but the challenge excited me and timing was right. RGU’s MPharm programme is renowned worldwide and I was highly impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and the fact that the university’s ethos was so positive.”

Having been selected to receive a bursary from The Robertson Trust, Lara inspired her fellow students.

She created and led the RGU Pharmacy Law and Ethics Group, which helps students become more engaged with the importance of legislation.

Lara’s continued hard work was recognised on the national stage numerous times over her university career, with her being named ‘Pharmacist of the Future’ at the Scottish Pharmacist Awards, ‘Student of the Year’ at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Awards and receiving the ‘Student Leadership Award’ at the Scottish Pharmacy Awards.

Lara said: “I never could have imagined that I would receive such accolades. It shows that hard work is recognised within the pharmacy profession and I am incredibly grateful for the continued support I received from my lecturers over the years.”

Now that she has graduated, Lara has moved closer to home and will be completing her pre-registration pharmacist training at pharmacy in Main Street.