The appliance of science...

First year girls from schools across the district showed their appliance to science through a STEM (Science, Technology, English, Maths) project at the Helix

Pupils experienced a range of activities from making concrete to surveying the great lawn.

The event was planned in collaboration with staff across all of the schools, business partners, Forth Valley College and the Helix and was a great example of partnership working and developing skills for life and work.

The group has now been set a challenge to design a new a sheltered space at the park that can be used for a variety of activities.

The group will then have to present their design to an expert panel of judges at the Visitor Centre at The Helix on June 15.

Rachel Sneddon, Katie Sutherland, Ella MacMillan, Lucy Richards, Louisa Richardson, Kate Stevenson, Alison Coghill, Erin MacKay, Skye Smith and Cara Robertson all took part.