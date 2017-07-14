Teachers will be missed by all

Primary school pupils said farewell to two popular teachers who retired just before the summer break.

It was an emotional day at Westquarter Primary when deputy head teacher Janette Morton and head teacher Marion Samson hung up their proverbial cloaks after clocking up half a century of service between them at the school.

Mrs Samson, from Stirling, started as head teacher at the school 12 years ago.

After graduating with her degree from Glasgow University in 1981, Mrs Samson’s first job as a teacher was at St Ninian’s Primary in Stirling followed by moves to other schools in the area and a four-year stint as an ICT development officer with the local authority before coming to Westquarter in 2005.

Mrs Samson, who has a son Elliot, who works in nursing, and a daughter, Faye, who has followed in her footsteps into the classroom as a teacher, said: “I have absolutely loved being a teacher, it is the best job in the world and I am very proud to have been part of such wonderful schools.

“It can be hard going at times, but the children of Westquarter have been lovely as have all the parents, community and my colleagues. The community of Westquarter is just fantastic, a very close-knit community.

Asked what she would miss most of all Mrs Samson added: “The vibrancy of the children is a really wonderful thing and being able to help them develop their own personalities and knowledge is really special.”

During her well earned retirement she plans to do some travelling with husband Gordon, a retired police officer.

Mrs Morton, who lives in the Falkirk district, spent her whole 38-year teaching career at the school after starting there in 1979 and has been the deputy head for the past five years.

During her time she has taught three generations of some local families.

A spokesperson for the school said: “They will both be greatly missed and they have left a wonderful legacy here at Westquarter of inclusive education where every child is supported and encouraged to achieve their full potential while living our school values.

“Our motto is ‘we can be great, we will be great’ and Mrs Samson and Mrs Morton have worked very hard to make that true for our children.

“We know they will not only be missed by pupils and staff but the whole community. We are very grateful for all of their commitment to Westquarter.”

“They also leave a legacy of family learning as they introduced ‘family time’ where families are invited to join classes every month to share in their learning.