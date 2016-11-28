St Mungo’s pupils gain a Scottish first

Pupils at St Mungo’s are celebrating after becoming the first in Scotland to be awarded Microsoft Showcase School status.

They recently welcomed visitors from all over school to see first-hand the innovative and creative work being undertaken by pupils and staff. They are now part of the global community of schools engaged in digital transformation to improve learning and teaching. Success in embedding applications including One Note to enhance learning and teaching attracted guests from Education Scotland, Falkirk Council and Microsoft. Those present were able to see an afternon of “digital technology in practice” with an opportunity to see how digital skills are now used into a range of subjects from music technology to English and across year groups from S1-S6. Speakers at the event included Andy Nagle, Microsoft’s senior education manager and Ian Stuart of NoTosh.com.