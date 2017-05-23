Silent treatment raises cash for ‘disposable’ children

St Modan’s S1 pupils were delighted to welcome George McAleenan from Let the Children Live to hand over money they raised for the charity.

Over the course of the year the pupils have been raising cash that will help street children in Columbia.

The year held a sponsored silence, Easter raffles, sponge the teacher event and a bake sale to raise £1555.33.

A school spokesperson said: “The school is very proud of their efforts.”

Teacher Mr McAleenan also expressed his gratitude after a special year group mass and explained that the money raised would go to help the children known as the “disposable ones” who live on the streets in Columbia.