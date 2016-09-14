School takes a trip down memory lane

Pupils at Falkirk’s oldest primary school will be taking a peep into the past and experiencing education in the Victorian age next week.

Marking its 140th birthday on Tuesday, Slamannan Primary School will take its current crop of youngsters back in time to the school’s very first day in 1876.

This will see pupils dressing up in Victorian costume and taking part in the kind of lessons that would have been taught at the end of the 19th century as the school celebrates its role in the local community.

Around 130 pupils and their teachers are taking part in the day with a range of activities and classes planned with a Victorian theme.

Pupils will have a chance to learn about school dinners from the 19th century at lunchtime, as the school cook prepares a menu close to that typically eaten during that period.

They will also be able to take part in Victorian children’s playground games delivered by Active Schools and Falkirk Community Trust will be bringing along artefacts from the era.

Head teacher Sharon Wilson said: “This is the launch of a year long study into the life of our school and local community over the past 140 years. The entire school community, including our partners, are behind the project and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and support we have received to ensure this is a big success.

“Our partner school, Limerigg Primary School, will be celebrating with us as it is Falkirk’s second oldest school, opening only weeks behind Slamannan.

“Bringing history to life, through role play, allows children to truly experience what school was like in the past through the eyes of a child living at that time. We will be working with our children to decide what legacy they would be leaving behind for people in 140 years from now.”

Parents and carers will be invited to the school to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and local author and historian Ian Scott will say a few words about the school’s history.