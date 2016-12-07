School’s panto has a local twist to the tale

Falkirk High School pupils will be showcasing their talents both on stage and behind the scenes with their Christmas panto.

Pupils from every year group are involved in the tale of A-Lad-In Falkirk – the classic tale with a local twist, which is on tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow in the school.

Falkirk High School’s Creative Arts department is presenting the show and the actors, dancers, band, technical and stage crew are all led by pupils, who are all very excited to be taking part.

Audiences are invited to join Aladdin and his friends on his journey to Falkirk to seek his fortune!

Tickets are priced £3 for young people and concessions and £6 for adults.

The show starts at 7pm and tickets will be available on the door.