School poster  contest launched

Designs from Falkirk schoolchildren could appear on the cover of next year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme. Organisers have announced plans to relaunch the Fringe Schools Poster Competition that will see winning entries selected from three age categories, provide the inspiration for three individual cover designs.

School pupils have until March 3, 2017 to submit their entries.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said:

“The Fringe Schools Poster Competition has been an integral part of the Fringe for 36 years and we are very proud that the competition is one of the longest running arts outreach programmes in Scotland.

“To coincide with the Fringe’s 70th anniversary celebrations, we are relaunching the competition and offering three pupils from Scottish schools a unique opportunity to inspire three cover designs for the official 2017 Fringe Programme.

“The Fringe prides itself on its ability to applaud diversity, promote inclusivity and inspire creativity in those who take part.”

In addition to three overall winners in 2017, 14 regional winners will be selected. Their work will be featured in an exhibition of shortlisted entries that will take place at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh between May and August 2017, before touring to locations around Scotland.

This year’s competition will be judged in three different age categories, Primary 1 – 3, Primary 4 –7, and Senior 1 – 6. Pupils are unrestricted in their creativity; photographs, poems, animations – all forms of expressive arts – will be accepted as potential sources of inspiration.

Chiara Watt from Falkirk High School was a runner-up of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Schools Poster Competition.