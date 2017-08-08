Results day for SQA exam pupils

Pupils across the district will be anxiously waiting on exam results to drop through the letterbox today.

Across the FK postcode the Royal Mail will deliver over 8000 certificates on behalf of the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA),

Around 136,500 certificates will be dropping through the letterboxes of pupils all across Scotland.

Postmen and women all over the country are pulling out all the stops to ensure the eagerly awaited results arrive as quickly as possible.

Derek Keir, Royal Mail’s head of special events planning, said: “This is a massive day for every pupil in Scotland, waiting for their results. All of our postmen and women, many of whom have children themselves, understand just how important this day is for families. Our people pull out all the stops to ensure the results are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Royal Mail is used to handling large mailings, having recently delivered all of the postal votes and poll cards for the general election this year. We have worked successfully with the SQA on exam result delivery for many years now and we are delighted to be playing our part in this special day once again.”

Every year Royal Mail works closely with the SQA in the build up to the results day to ensure the delivery of results runs smoothly. Special Royal Mail planning teams have been working for many months to ensure that pupils get their results.