Read all about it – Langlees pupils make the news

Pupils at Langlees Primary are writing about the news as well as making it.

Nine youngsters from P5-P7 successfully bid for a place in the news reporting group and set up their own in-school newspaper.

The first copy of The Langlees Termly launched last week, containing photographs and articles about school events.

Victoria McClements, who teaches P6 and started the group, said: “We met every Thursday afternoon for one hour. The children have interviewed people from throughout the school including teachers, SLAs, children and parents, and written articles about events such as Sports Day.

“They have also visited New Carron Court where they found out about the dementia garden to write an article on it.”

The pupils have also been helped by school photographer Lisa Fleming to take photographs to use in the own newspaper.