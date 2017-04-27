Rammy in the library

There was much kerfuffle in the normally quiet and studious Grangemouth High School Library this week – in fact it was a bit of a rammy.

Famous Scottish author Estelle Maskame, who had her first novel published when she was just 17, was on hand to give some advice to S1 pupils thinking about entering the Falkirk Community Trust Libraries’ Writing Rammy competition.

Established – and named – by public librarians Vikki Ring and Lynne James, the contest aims to get people of all ages writing creatively through flash fiction – stories under 500 words or under 250 words if you are under 15.

Vikki said: “It can be on any subject at all and we encourage families to enter their stories too. It’s just a great way to get everyone writing and using their public libraries.

“They have a long time to do it – the competition closes on July 31 – and we will be having a grand prize giving later in the year. We hope to make this an annual competition.”

Grangemouth High School librarian Anne Ngabia said: “Anything that encourages reading and writing and literacy has got to be welcomed. I think some of our pupils are doing it in their classes and they will have quite a lot of questions for Estelle.”

Author Estelle (19) said: “I tell people not to let your age get in the way – if you’ve got something in your head then write it down and just have fun with your writing.”

People can submit their entries to writingrammy@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more information.