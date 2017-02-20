Pupils steal the show at Scottish concert

It was entertainment all the way when Carrongrange School held their special Scottish Evening fundraiser.

The organising committee made up of a group of teachers and support staff organised the event to raise funds for the school – and they got plenty of support for the event.

They contacted various local acts who were delighted to join them on the night, free of charge, to help raise funds.

Among those who took part were the Callandar & District Pipe Band, Forth Bridges Accordion Band, Bo’ness Belle Singers, Falkirk Folk Club, Invo8 Dance Group, Larbert East Church Choir and even one of the pupil’s grandparents Mrs Murial Kidd, who sang some songs.

It was an amazing night and huge success with £1218 raised from the concert.

Carrongrange would like to thank all the staff and pupils who put in so much work behind the scenes.

Thanks also to everyone who performed on the night and all parents and friends who came along to support the fundraiser.