Pupils show a little joie de vivre for language

Pupils from a Bonnybridge primary school showed a little joie de vivre in the French language to earn themselves a coveted award.

The Primary Five pupils at Antonine Primary School entered the Institut Français d’Ecosse competition and came in joint first place in the P5-P7 category for their entry.

They learned how to describe the weather in French, which included learning and singing a weather song in French, giving a weather report in French and playing French weather games to consolidate their learning.

Teacher Brenda Gillespie said: “Our prize was a trip to the award ceremony in Edinburgh University where the children took part in a variety of French activities, followed by the award ceremony itself. The children enjoy learning French and were really excited when we won. I’m very proud of them.”