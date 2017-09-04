Pupils find inspiration in their surroundings

Children at Maddiston Primary School took inspiration from local landmarks and the area’s history to create a stunning exhibition of art.

During the school’s creative week every single pupil helped to create ‘A Journey through Falkirk’ by learning to use a variety of media for a collage mural and explore artistic techniques. The collection features canvas images of the Falkirk Wheel, the Steeple, the Kelpies, farm land area around Maddiston, the Coat of arms of Falkirk Council, Foxy - Falkirk Football Club’s mascot, the school itself and pupils.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We were very fortunate to receive donations of materials from a series of companies and we would like to formally thank them very much for making this possible.

“The children and the teachers worked very hard to create this permanent feature in our school.”

Thanks go to Alternates in Laurieston; Elizabeth Alterations in Falkirk; Cotton Print Factory shop in Glasgow; Remnant Kings Fabric Superstore in Glasgow; Tile Giant Hillington; parents and friends of Maddiston primary.