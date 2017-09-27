Prize pupils at Larbert High

It was a big night for the senior pupils of Larbert High School when they attended the annual prize giving ceremony held in the Dobbie Hall.

Rector Jon Reid welcomed a packed hall full of pupils, family and friends to the annual event and introduced guest speaker for the night, former pupil and West End star Kieran Brown.

Prize winners on the night were –

S1 Special Awards

Gold Award (BGE)– Elise Anderson, Andrew Baird, Leigh Barker, Marcus Budd, Louise Cade, Catey Cameron, Alex Campbell, Tegan Carty, Charlotte D’Alby, Matthew Davidson, Elena Devlin, Molly Dobbie, Katie Donaldson, Teigan Dunnachie, Adam Fairbairn, Jonathan Faulks, Olivia Fawkes, Alex Forsyth, Adam Gourlay, Rebecca Gray, Mia Grugen, Liam Hepburn, Julie Hogg, Neve Hogg, Marnie Izatt, Alfie Jack, Sara Jack, Sophie Jamieson, Amy Joyce, Rebecca Karpinski, Nathan Lamont, Rory Law, Taliah Lee, Catriona Lees, Amy Leslie, Kacey MacPherson, Bradley Macrae, Alex Martin, Catherine Mason, Melissa McFadzean, Zack McGuckin, Eva McKie, Mauragh McLay, Ben McRoberts, Emma Miller, William Miller, Aimee Muir, Katie Niven, Lottie Rae, Hollie Renwick, Brooke Russell, Isla Simpson, Kate Stanners, Violet Steven, Connor Stevenson, Lauren Stuart, James Stupart, Skye Watson, Isla Williams, Sarah Williamson, Gabby Wilson, Zoe Yeaman, Abbey Yule.

Optimum Award – MESP & Enterprise, Louise Cade; MESP & Leadership Amber Burrow; MESP & Leadership Nathan Campbell; MESP & Leadership Adam Gourlay; MESP & Leadership William Miller; MESP & Leadership Hollie Renwick; MESP & Leadership Jamie Shaw; MESP & Thinking Sarah Williamson; MESP, Leadership & Enterprise Isla Simpson

Royal Meteorological Society MetMark Award – Jamie Gould, Liam Hepburn, Alfie Jack, Brandon McGill

School of Languages Connor Stevenson STEM Award – Mathematics Matthew Davidson; Technologies Marcus Budd. Stenhousemuir FC Award – Lee Welsh, David Bryson Quaich Lee Welsh. Positive Steps Junior Award – James MacDonald.

S2 awards

CATCA Award – Aaron Storrie. Gold Award (BGE) – Tomi Ajinomoh, Amelia Budd, Arnold Caikovskij, Sophie Calderwood, Chloe Cheung, Bethany Condie, Zara Cowan, Aimee David, Ben Gavigan, MacGavigan, Ellie Gifford, Lewis Gillespie, Evie Hannah, Fraser Hastings, Abbie Hunter, Faiza Javaid, Amy Keenan, Emily Kidd, Hannah MacLeod, Iona MacMillan, Nicole MacMillan, Alex Mardon, Cam McBurney, Colin McDonagh, Jack McEwan, Kyle McGillivray, Aiden McKeever, Rebecca Melville, Carrie Mitchell, Lauryn Muirhead, Sophie Nicol, Maia Parke, Alastair Paterson, Jennifer Preston, Meaghan Roy, Alexandra Sardzikova, Hilary Stupart, Danie Taylor, Ellie Turnbull, Aimee Wannan, Aimee Wojcik.

Mathematics Challenge Bronze – Kyle Bedborough, Aiden Beveridge, Sophia Blum, Sophie Calderwood, Rachel Conroy, Sean Ferguson, Mac Gavigan, Ellie Gifford, Lewis Gillespie, Fraser Hastings, Kyra Ho, Ewan Kane, Isla Keenan, Amy Keenan, Cam McBurney, Aiden McKeever, Sam Parsons, Cameron Stewart, Alex Whitfield, Kyle McGillivray. Best in Year Tomi Ajinomoh.

Mathematics Challenge – Gold and Best in Year Callum Lloyd.

Mathematics Challenge – Silver – Chloe Cheung, Jack Dickson, Kyle Hannah, Alex Mardon, Carrie Mitchell, Aidan Robertson, Alexandra Sardzikova, Finlay Wilson.

Optimum Award – MESP & Enterprise Meaghan Roy; MESP & Leadership Katie Ferguson. Schools of Opportunity – Media Abby Reid. Stenhousemuir FC Award – Erin Shaw, Chaplaincy Award Ryan Hunt. Class 98 Award – Zara Cowan, Aimee Wojcik. St Cecilia Trophy, Lewis Blackwood. Tryst Dental Services to the School and Community, Cameron Stewart.

S 3 Awards

Biology Challenge Bronze – Oliver Cargill, Hannah Crosson, Ellie Derks, Duncan Gassner, Blair Goodwin, Ava Gray, Holly Hemsley, Rebecca Joyce, Sophie MacLean, Ross Mitchell, Lewis Ollier, Sandie Stevenson, Rebecca Young.

Biology Challenge – Gold Matthew Simpson. Biology Challenge Silver – Caitlin Evans, Leah Faulks, Zed Kennedy, Jessie Kidd, Hannah Lawrie, Morag Macdonald.

Gold Award (BGE)– Gregor Amos, Oliver Cargill, Russell Christie, Clare Cunningham, Sarah Dyson, Caitlin Evans, Leah Faulks, Kristin Ferguson,Mia Findlay, Paige Galloway, Jonathan Hastings, Andrew Jones, Rebecca Joyce, Zed Kennedy, Libby Khaliq, Mia Kidd, Hannah Lawrie, David Lawton, Ross Logan, Niamh McLay, Innes O’Donnell, Megan Palfreyman, Bethan Pennie, Romy Phillips, Emily Ramsay, Luke Randall, Alastair Small, Sandie Stevenson, Caitlin Thomson-Gardner, Jenna Wilson.

Kiran Martin Award for Music Anna Dougan. Larbert High Star STEM Ambassador – Anna Dougan, Sarah Dyson, Emily Ramsay.

Optimum Award – MESP & Literacy Andrew Jones. Stenhousemuir FC Award – Jake Cavanagh, Alan Barr. Endeavour Shield, Nina Johnston. Chaplaincy Award, John Joseph Fleming. Elizabeth Kennedy Award, Leo Shak. George Laing Award (IPS Award), Joe Chalmers. James N Hunter Memorial Trophy, Hugh Carter. Ronald Trophy for Industry & Perseverance in Sport, Daniel Scrymgeour. Rosemary S Holmes Award, Rebecca Young. Wheatsheaf Burns Club Prize, Bethan Pennie.

S4 Awards

Senior Special Awards, Gold Award (Senior Phase) – James Ablett, Zain Aslam, Olivia Bryce, Karolina Caikovska, Nigel Cheung, Jemma Cowan, Peter Crawford, Sandy Crowe, Abby Dickson, Daniel Dickson, Niall Dodds, Sophie Dow, Ella Fish, James Fisher, Conor Gamble, George Guthrie, Starr Hunter, Aleena Javaid, Lucas Laing, Emma Lawrie Blair Mallis, Max Masterton, Raymond Maxwell, Aiden McCallum, Liam McCallum, Zachary Melville, Cara Mitchell, Holly Newlands, Joseph Parker, Emma Robinson, Caitlin Roy, Sam Shaw, Amy Simmons,Claire Singleton, Benjamin Small, Blair Spinks,David Stainbank, Charlie Stott, Adam Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Ellie Wilson, Abbie Wojcik, Amy Young.

Intermediate UKMT Mathematics Challenge, James Fisher. Kiran Martin Award for Creative Art, Josh Hale. Kiran Martin Award for Creative Writing, Emma Miller. Kiran Martin Award for Photography, Joseph Parker. Stenhousemuir FC Award, Benjamin Small. Elizabeth Kennedy Award, Lucas Laing. J Findlay Russell Trophy, Lewis Simpson. John Murray Memorial Trophy, Josh Hale. Jubilee Trophy, Jordyn Smith. Mary Ann Laing Award for Writing about Literature, Vania Martin. Rollo Family Award, Abbie Wojcik, Rose Finkel Award, Adam Taylor.

S5 Awards

CATCA Award Daniel Porter, Gold Award (Senior Phase) – Carris Anderson, Adil Aslam, Callum Brown, Aiden Campbell, Emily Donaldson, Lewis Doonan, Kate Finlay, Andrew Fleming, Megan Goodwin, Cameron Gray, Lisa Harvey, Daisy Hunter, Craig Irving, Megan Khaliq, Rebecca Leiper, Caitlin Macdonald, Shannon McGoff, Kerri McGuire, Lucy McLaren, Libby McMeekin, Stuart McPherson, Ellie Muir, Lana Owen, Luke Peggie, Sarah Reid, Jamie Scott, Annette Selwyn, Lucy Smith, Jenna Stubbs, Francesca Wilson.

Larbert High Star STEM Ambassador – Daniel Porter, Jamie Scott, Sound Engineering Award, Keigan Hawthorn. STEM in the pipeline, Becky Laird. Stenhousemuir FC Award, Libby McMeekin. Christopher Gillon Risk Award, Ethan Findlay. Concrete Society Scotland Design Award, Jack Cunningham. Golden Boot Award, Robbie Sinclair. Harold Hourston Trophy, Thomas Craig. John Ritchie Memorial Trophy, Megan Goodwin. Larbert Round Table Salver, Daniel Porter. RSH Trophy, Andrew Turnbull.

Star Achievers Award in S5 – Saira Akthar, Elizabeth Baba-Yemi, Helena Barton, Lucy Bell, Adam Campbell, Aiden Campbell, Vaila Campbell, Ashleigh Chan, Lewis Collier, Jenna Connelly, Jack Cunningham, Kathryn Daley, Emily Donaldson, Lewis Doonan, Fraser Duff, Anna Findlay, Kate Finlay, Andrew Fleming, Robbie Fotheringham, Kian Gillan, Megan Goodwin, Cameron Gray, Lisa Harvey, Daisy Hunter, Jamie Jalland, Kiera James-Rae, Romessa Kaleem, Michael Keenan, Megan Khaliq, Jenna Kidd, Lucy Kolle, Becky Laird, Rebecca Leiper, Caitlin Macdonald, Vivienne MacMillan, Sarah McDuff, Lyndsey McKechnie, Jonathan McKendry, Lucy McLaren, Libby McMeekin, Rohan McPhee, Chloe Morrison, Ellie Muir, Alyson Murray, Esme O’Donnell, Lana Owen, Luke Peggie, Molly Rae, Kirsten Robertson, Jamie Scott, Kieran Scott, Annette Selwyn, Leah Simpson, Lucy Smith, Morgan Smith, Eve Sneddon, Carys Speed, Sophie Stephen, Keir Stevenson, Jenna Stubbs, John Turnbull, Calli Wilson, Francesca Wilson, Rebecca Wylie.

Tryst Dental Services to the School and Community, Christopher Hunter, Lauren Muir. Captains Challenge – Niamh Cloughley, Gregor Monson.

Gold Award (Senior Phase) – Morgan Brannen, Emma Dick, Erin Duncan, Alexander Gilchrist, Amy Hendry, Emma Hendry, Darcie Izatt, Ben Johnstone, Gavin Kane, Kerr Lawton, Sophie Livingston, Jamie McCormack, Jordan McLaughlin, Ndapanda Ngairo, Aleena Qadir, Allaam Rauf, Martin Reid, Liam Roy, Marc Scott, Krissy Stevenson, Niamh Stevenson.

Harris House Captains – Joe Gillespie, Morgan Reid, Lauren Stevenson. Larbert High Star STEM Ambassador – Kirsty Mitchell, Chloe Weir. Lewis House Captains – Lucy Crosson, Gavin Kane, Megan McGuckin. School Productions – Jennifer Anderson, Victoria Mark. Skye House Captains – Jake Collie, Eilidh McQuade, Kirsty Mitchell. STEM in the pipeline – Sam Fraser, Amy Johnstone, Gavin Kane, Kirsty Mitchell, Allaam Rauf.

S6 Awards

Stenhousemuir FC Award, Jay Proctor. Bella Watman Prize, Sophie Livingston. Bill Graham Memorial Trophy, Bryony O’Donnell. Chaplaincy Award, Memoona Aumar. George T Kordas Memorial Award, Rachel Paterson. Positive Steps Senior Award, Emma Dick. Rectors Award (Sponsored by Class 98) – Niamh Cloughley, Gregor Monson.

Scottish Baccalaureate Award – Kirsty Mitchell, Cameron Scott, Gavin Turnbull. Scottish Baccalaureate Award with Distinction – Rebecca Goodman, Alasdair Scott. Scottish Baccalaureate Project, Grace Gernon.

Star Achievers Award – Emma Dawson, Rebecca Goodman, Isla Slater. Tryst Community Sports Club Award, Cameron McIntyre. Tryst Dental Services to the School and Community – Fraser McMurray, Eilidh McQuade, Jordan Taberner. Vice-Captain Ben Johnstone, Vice-Captain Mhairi Williamson.

Dux of Larbert High School, Darcie Izatt. Proxime Accessit of Larbert High School – Ben Johnstone, Scott McKenzie, Melissa Morrison.