Primary school pupils celebrate the heritage of the canal

Pupils from Laurieston Primary School donned the outfits of famous canal characters to tell the story of the Forth & Clyde Canal with Scottish Waterways Trust to celebrate Heritage Awareness Day.

The event celebrates Scotland’s first Heritage Awareness Day, where audiences across are Scotland encouraged to celebrate what heritage means to them in this year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Prolific canal engineer John Smeaton and major backer of the Forth and Clyde Canal, Sir Lawrence Dundas, were some of the characters portrayed by schoolchildren as they told the story of the historic, 200-year-old waterway to their class.

Lisa Snedden, canal officer for cultural heritage at Scottish Waterways Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the pupils of Laurieston Primary School to explore the history and heritage of the Forth and Clyde canal in Falkirk on Heritage Awareness Day.

By dressing up to tell the fascinating story of the canal from initial survey to closure then re-opening, the schoolchildren have really delved into the past to learn about what makes the waterway so special.”

“Heritage Awareness Day is a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate their local history, and it’s wonderful to see local schools connect with our canal heritage here in Falkirk.”

The school workshop forms part of Scottish Waterways Trust’s ‘Canal Officer for Cultural Heritage’ project, a national programme of activities to engage people with Scotland’s canal heritage, funded by Historic Environment Scotland.

Sessions are designed so schoolchildren can have fun while learning about their local heritage and finding out how people have shaped society over time.

For more information on how to get involved with canal heritage activities, email lisa@scottishwaterwaystrust.org.uk or call 07584 385043.