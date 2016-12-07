Playwright Alan is honoured

Playwright and performer Alan Bissett has been honoured by the University of Stirling in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Scottish literary culture.

The Honorary Doctorate was conferred by University Chancellor and broadcaster James Naughtie during the winter graduation ceremony last Friday. Alan said: “I feel immensely proud.”

“The University of Stirling is a place where I spent many happy years as both an undergraduate and a postgraduate. I started at Stirling when I was just 17 way back in 1993, and finished my postgrad studies when I was 25, essentially my formative years.

“Not only was my mind opened to numerous new ways of thinking, but my first novel was published when I was still a student at Stirling. As such, I feel I have a great many things to thank the University of Stirling for, this Honorary Doctorate being not least among them.

“It’s always a nostalgic pleasure for me to come back to the campus for any reason, but to receive this accolade, and have the chance to address the graduates on their own special day, made this a particularly humbling trip.”