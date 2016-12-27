Plans for canal college  set sail

Canal College in Falkirk could be re-opened thanks to a substantial grant.

Scottish Waterways Trust has been awarded up to £1.125m from the Heritage Lottery Fund towards the innovative skills and employability programme for unemployed youngsters between 16 and 30.

The Trust is now actively seeking further match funding to deliver the £1.4m programme which teaches practical heritage and environment skills.

It is hoped the College will open once again in Falkirk and in two brand new locations across Scotland in 2017 once additional funding is secured.

This is the second term of the scheme, which ran in Falkirk and Edinburgh between 2013-2015.