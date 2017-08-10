Old schools reunion plans

Organisers of a forthcoming reunion of Grangemouth schools are looking to get in touch with former pupils who will be 59 next year.

The event is scheduled to take place in Grangemouth Town Hall on October 27, 2018.

Walter Hackett, of the reunion steering group, said: “We have established a Facebook Group – 59ersreunion – and have 96 members on board so far. We have managed to put together a list of around 417 names and we know of 23 who are no longer with us, that plus the 96 in the group leaves us looking for the missing 298.”

Email 59ersreunionat59@gmail.com if you are one of the pupils.