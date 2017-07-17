Night of success for Bo’ness Academy pupils’ prizegiving

Celebrating hard work and achievements was the highlight of the end-of-term prizegiving ceremony at Bo’ness Academy .

Headteacher Steve Dougan said he was proud of his pupils and staff on the many positive things they had achieved throughout the last 12 months as he brought another school year to a close on June 28.

His message was about leadership, a key area they are working hard on to develop around the school.

Mr Dougan cited the quote from Mother Theresa who said: “I cannot alone change the world but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

He said at the moment the school is riding high on a crest of a wave.

The recent inspection highlighted much of the positive work the school is doing and there were also a number of successes over the last 12 months.

Pupils from the school had represented the area at commemorative trips to Auschwitz and France for the Battle of Arras.

They have been recognised at the Princess Diana Awards for their outstanding achievement in bringing youngsters in the community together through sports clubs.

They were involved in a national TV campaign with Tesco through their community cafe links at the school and one pupil is even off to Houston Space School.

Mr Dougan said: “These are just some of the many, many successes we’ve had this session and I’ve barely scratched the surface.

“The work that goes on within our community café is inspiring, inspirational and most importantly makes a real difference.

“Our links with Tesco and Fairshare haven’t just happened but through the leadership and vision of the staff involved they have created a café that not only supports our pupils but has become a focal point for a large number of our local community.

“The TV ad and the national campaign within their stores has enabled Bo’ness Academy to gain recognition across the UK.”

Heart of Midlothian Football Club owner and successful business woman Ann Budge was the special guest at the ceremony .

She presented the award-winning pupils with their medals. James Bradford (S6) was named senior Dux while James Todd and Caitlin Wright (S5) were joint junior Dux and there were many more successes on a positive night for the school.

First Year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Hope Aitken, Jamie Angus, Bronwen Barlow, Mairi Bell, Lola Black, Jamey Boland, Emily Bristow, Keegan George, Chloe Kidd, Hannah Kritzinger, Ruaridh MacPhail, Helen Man, Kelly McLardie, Sophie Morrison, Craig Murray, Zoe Paterson, Owen Watkins.

Certificate of Merit The Cuthell Award for Endeavour: Katie Finlay.

Second Year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Erin Beecroft, Amy Bell, Annie Mae, Brown Cara Brown, Isla Cadman, Emma Crawford, Kara Dempsey, Abbie Graham, Lucy Graham, Amber Johnston, Abby Keeble, Bryony Kerr, Lauren Kinnaird, Jaime Lang, Amber Lee, Eve Legge, Carra Lesslie, Lisa McInally, Lauren Meek, Sarah Monaghan, Hope Murphy, Naomi Nair, Thomas Reid, Alexandra Saunders, Alana Shanley, Luke Smith, Ross Walker, Abby Williamson.

Certificate of Merit Joint Cuthell Award for Endeavour: Corinne Bernard, Emily Mulholland.

Third Year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Wes Ajmal, Michelle Baillie, Lauren Blaney, Abbie Bonnyman, Naomi Cordiner, Alison Dalgleish, Logan Flowers, Max Gemmell, Ben Gourlay, Calum Grant, Aidan Kellock, Robbie Love, Alastair Lyall, Ellie Marshall, Mhairi Maudsley, Amy McIntosh, Lucy McKeown, Kenneth Osborne, Ben Robertson, Daniele Shanks, Matthew Speirs, Hayleigh Templeton.

Certificate of Merit The Cuthell Award for Endeavour: Lynsey Baillie.

Fourth Year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Amy Brown, Jamie Laird, Fay Livingstone, Ellie Marsters, Ciara McBride, Orla Meikle, Aidan Sherdley, Caitlin Snedden.

Ewan Baxter (Nat 5 Music Technology); Cameron Bisset (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Computing Science, Nat 5 Physics, Nat 5 English); Alistair Brown (Higher Art & Design); Fern Christie (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 History); Alexander Cook (Nat 4 Practical Woodworking Class); Caroline Cook (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Hospitality) Mai Lee (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 French); Chloe MacDonald (Nat 5 Physical Education); Daniel Meikle (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Mathematics, Nat 5 Music Performing, Nat 5 Chemistry, Higher Computing Science); Levente Novak (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Biology); Ben O’Neill (Nat 5 Modern Studies); Amy Robertson (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Geography); Aimee Sloan (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Administration & IT); Daniel Velkov (Nat 5 Graphic Communication); Neave Williams (Nat 5 Drama).

Fifth Year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Emma Fraser, Carla Hogarth, Alistair McKerrow, Rhys Struthers, Esme Weir, Chloe Whyte, Andrew Wright.

Euan Aitken (Higher Computing Science); Reagan Anderson (Higher Music Performing, Higher Drama); Murron Barrowman (Nat 5 Art & Design); Gemma Bell (Nat 5 Business Management); Nicole Bell (Nat 5 Drama); Caitlin Cox (Higher Music Technology); Neave Feeney (Higher History); Ami Hamburgh (Higher Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies); Sophie Hamilton (Higher Photography); Erin Harrison (Higher Physical Education) Maisie Horn (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Mathematics); Louise Lilley (Certificate of Merit, Higher French); Sandra Sunny (Higher English) Robbie Taylor (Nat 5 Design & Manufacture) James Todd (Certificate of Merit, Higher Chemistry); Ellis Wood (Certificate of Merit, Higher Graphic Communication); Caitlin Wright (Higher Mathematics, Higher Biology).

Sixth year

Certificate of Merit Awarded for hard work and progress: Stuart Brown, Sam Dickson, Taylor Henderson, David Mitchell, Lisa Quigley, Qaila Sarwar, Grant Watson, Alice Watt.

Aliyah Ajmal (Higher German); Euan Archibald (Certificate of Merit, Advanced Higher Mathematics); Ashley Blair (Certificate of Merit, Nat 5 Spanish); James Bradford (Advanced Higher Physics, Advanced Higher Computing Science) Jonathan Horn (Advanced Higher Physics, Higher Mathematics, Advanced Higher Biology); Holly Fleming (Higher Drama, Higher Music Technology); Chloe Johnston (Advanced Higher History); Rebecca Kennedy (Advanced Higher English, Higher Modern Studies); Erin McBride (Certificate of Merit, Higher Business Management); Claire McComisky (Certificate of Merit, Higher Physics); Aaron McKinnon (Higher Photography); Shannon Osborne (Certificate of Merit, Higher Design & Manufacture); Rowan Petrie (Certificate of Merit, Higher Geography); Charlotte Reid (Certificate of Merit, Advanced Higher Music Performing); Rachel Reid (Nat 5 Travel and Tourism); Amaara Sarwar (Nat 5 Mathematics) Julia Speirs (Higher Art &; Design) Hannah Torley (Higher Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies); Anna Walker (Advanced Higher Business Management)

Special Awards

Isla Sinclair, Abby Robertson (Joint McInnes Trophy for Attendance); Ellie Marshall (Beatrice Sloggie Bequest for the Winner of the Creative Writing Competition in S3); James Bradford (Kevin D Smith Prize for Work Experience); Emma Fraser (The Falkirk Football Club Award for Outstanding Sporting Achievement); Scott Kellock (Bo’ness Academy Award for Sporting Leadership);

Falkirk Sport Awards: Emily Mulholland (Dance Leader of the year 2nd); Carla Hogarth (Dance Leader of the year 3rd); Rhys Struthers (Young Ambassador of the Year Award 3rd); Kaitlyn Paul, Findlay Kilburn (Foley S1 Food & Drink Challenge Award); Alexandra Saunders (Future Chef Local Forth Valley Finalist); Haiden Ramage (Future Chef Local Forth Valley Finalist and Regional Finalist); Ashley Bell (Forth Valley College Scots Programme Award); Cameron Campbell (Maths Challenge Kangaroo Award Best in Year – Top Intermediate); Olivia Pattison (Maths Challenge Kangaroo Award Best in Year – Top Junior); Rowan Petrie (Grant Award for Industry and Perseverance); Grant Watson, Fraser Preston, Erin Meikle, Aliyah Ajmal (Young Technologists Competition Advanced Winners); Connie Snedden (Tesco Community Award); Ellie Marshall (Sylvia Dow Prize for Improvement in Performing Arts); Megan Cunningham (Parent Council Award for Most Improvement in Literacy); Ronain Bradley (Parent Council Award for Most Improvement in Numeracy); Joint Isobel Moore Prize for Progress: Bethaney Howes, Murron Barrowman (Joint Isobel Moore Prize for Progress); David Mitchell (David & Jean Brown Quaich for Service to the Community); Neave Feeney (Apostolic Church Shield for Outstanding Effort in RMP Studies); Julia Speirs (Arnold Bell Prize for High Academic Achievement); Alice Watt (Janis & Walter Williamson Prize for Leadership); Fraser Preston, Grant Watson (Joint John Strain Memorial Award for Contribution to the School); Ewan Preston, Matthew Speirs, Ben Gourlay, Shaun Sharif (National Finalists of the Bloodhound Challenge); Lisa Quigley (Supporting Young People to Reach Their Potential); Zoe Paterson (Representative of S1 STEM Helix Winners);

West Lothian Educational Trust Award for Joint Junior Dux: James Todd, Caitlin Wright

West Lothian Educational Trust Award for Senior Dux: James Bradford.