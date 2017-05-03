More industrial action hits college

Lecturers at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus joined colleagues across the country today by staging their second walkout in less than a week in support of their fight for more money.

Industrial action last Thursday caused all classes to be cancelled, although the campus remained open for students to use the facilities for study.

Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “Less than half of our academic staff took part in last Thursday’s day of action and today our senior management has decided to hold classes where possible to minimise any further disruption to our students.

“Our focus is always ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality learning whilst all parties involved work towards a solution to this dispute.”