‘Momentous’ year at Braes High says head

Braes High’s headteacher paid tribute to the whole school community at this year’s annual prize-giving ceremony.

Iain Livingstone said the academic year of 2016/17 has been “momentous” following on from the previous year’s “unprecedented” exam and attainment success on a night when music veteran Billy Sloan was the guest speaker.

“We began the new session in August 2016, buoyant with the examination success of so many of our pupils,” said Mr Livingstone.

“These results also gave our staff great professional satisfaction, and were a just reward for their huge efforts in supporting their pupils on the way to this success.

“This level of academic performance, coupled with our highest ever influx of pupils into positive destinations on leaving school, justifies the resolute belief we have in the potential of the young people of Braes High School.

“However we recognise that these are only one year’s results and that if we are to completely fulfil our mission of ensuring that each young person in Braes High School maximises their potential, then these elevated outcomes must become a regular and consistent feature of our school.”

The head teacher went to outline how the school’s motto – Build Respect and Earn Success – Be Part of It – encapsulates its values of respect for self and others, the importance of hard work and application and how crucial positive contribution to the community is.

He also said the values helped everyone at the school cope through hard times.

Mr Livingstone added: “These are at the heart of our school’s ethos, and have helped us, as a school community, to cope with the sad and tragic moments we have encountered this session, when learning of and dealing with news of the passing of our young people – Dyllan MacLean and Jordan Coe – and also that of our colleague, Morag Hutton.

“I would pay tribute to all our pupils for their dignified and respectful response to these sad situations and would thank parents/carers, staff and the local community for their support too.”

Mr Livingstone also highlighted the importance of productive parenting which has contributed to pupil success.

He said: “None of our achievements could happen without the ongoing support of parents and carers for their young people. As a parent myself, I know the emotion, anxiety and joy that is part and parcel of seeing your son or daughter progress through life and education in particular.

“However, it is your support, being there to pick up the pieces when it falls apart, offering the unstinting encouragement, setting the boundaries when required, and no doubt being a bit of a taxi service into the bargain, that helps get your young person over the line, and that has to be acknowledged and appreciated.”