Landmark training certificate presentation

Forth Valley College’s CompEx Training Centre in Falkirk hosted a presentation for the 60,000th candidate who has passed one of the CompEx qualifications.

Martin Jones, CompEx operations manager from JTLimited, which this year celebrates a 20-year connection with the college, presented Iain Dove (27) with his CompEx Ex 01-04 hazardous area certificate.

Iain, an instrument technician, said: “I was surprised to hear I was the 60,000th candidate to achieve the certificate. FVC’s training centre is really well set up and any questions you have get explained fully. Having this qualification has definitely helped me in my career.”

Martin Jones said: “We are very proud that we have reached 60,000 Ex 01-04 gas and vapours certificates and it was a privilege to present this to Iain.”

Alistair McKean, lead commercial trainer at Forth Valley College said: “At Forth Valley College our award winning CompEx team are passionate about what we do and for JTLimited to reach this milestone here, is recognition of the work we do.”