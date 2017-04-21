Kara’s fairytale big day beckons

What could be better than enjoying the biggest, most exciting day of your young life with all your best pals?

Not much can top how 10-year-old Kara Wilson must be feeling about her forthcoming coronation as Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen for 2017.

On Saturday, June 17 the Beancross Primary School pupil will be the centre of attention in Zetland Park and sharing the magical experience with her school friends at a slap up meal after the crowning ceremony.

There’s no doubt what Kara is looking forward to the most, however.

“The limo ride,” she laughed. “I can’t wait to ride in the big limo.”

Kara’s parents were so proud of her when they found out her good news, they presented her with a certificate and then set to work on the process of turning their house in Burnbank Road into a fairy castle – which ties in with this year’s introduction of a fairy entourage for the queen made up of primary two pupils from all the local schools.

Arch patrol on the night before the big day is always a fun time for families and friends to wander the streets.

There are a wide variety of arches being constructed for this year’s event. Here is a quick rundown:

Maids of Honour – Abi Lister (Candyland); Ellie Wood (Little Mix complete with stage and disco ball)

Ladies in Waiting – Katie Brown (Alice in Wonderland); Sophie Dobbie (Fairy Castle which her grandad is now collecting wood for); Rebecca Graham (Disney Princesses); Sophie Bell (Snow White); Jameson Dunion (Night at the Cinema); Emily-Jane Hutton (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Oompa Loompas); Kadie Hunter (Trolls – the movie); and Chelsy Bentley (Spongebob Squarepants)

Herald – Harris Foster (Manchester City FC)

Courtier – Josh Fyvie (Star Wars with one X-Wing completed already)

Page Boys – Rhys Hurran (Possibly Marvel’s Avengers); Connor McClintock (Manchester United FC)

Flower Girl – Bella Bauros (Beauty and the Beast)