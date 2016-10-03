Just like starting over for dux Zoe

Larbert High’s 2016 dux says she is starting life all over again as she embarks on her studies at university full of promise.

Zoe Dickson is loving life after school at Strathclyde University where she will be studying mechanical engineering and international studies for the next five years.

But, as she sets out into adulthood already fulfilling one of her ambitions of becoming the dux, she says she’s still got it all to prove.

Girl Guide volunteer Zoe, who is also a qualified gymnastics and dance coach, said: “Last year I was the school’s head girl and everyone kind of knew who I was.

“Here at university, nobody knows me so I have it all to do again but I’m loving life as a student, it’s fantastic.

“Becoming the dux was something I had been aiming for for a couple of years and to do it was amazing but it there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get there.

“I liked all subjects at school so I don’t have a long-term plan at the moment about what I want to do for a career but I’m sure I’ll work that out soon enough.

Head teacher Jon Reid was lavish with praise at the prize-giving for the pupils in a year the school celebrated more than double the number of pupils receiving an award.

He said: “I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to all of the prize winners – well done to each and every one of them and also to the ‘team’ that has supported them on their way, whoever that may be.”

Prize winners:

