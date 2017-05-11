Janitor Jim calls it a day

Pupils at a school in Falkirk will say goodbye to a man who regularly went above and beyond the call of duty.

Former soldier Jim Wilson (64) started working as a janitor at Ladeside Primary, Larbert, more than 27 years ago.

He will step down from his post next Friday – a day before he turns 65. The end of term in June will also see Jim’s youngest granddaughter Ella (11) leave the school as she moves on to Larbert High.

He said: “It’s going to be a bit emotional. I’m going to miss all the children and the staff.”

Jim always did more than was required of him, helping with the school’s football team, taking pupils swimming and helping on school trips.

He said: “I was involved with all the kids. A lot of them have left the school and none of them walk by without saying hello.”

Jim grew up in Larbert and Stenhousemuir and went to Larbert High. He was a joiner to trade before joining the Army in 1973 where he served in the First Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders.

The father-of-four toured a number of countries including Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Singapore and Germany.

And it has proved quite a talking point with the pupils who could not get enough of his stories.

He said: “They always wanted to know about my experiences in the Army visiting different countries.”

Jim was also a baton-bearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay in June 2014, after being nominated by teachers for his excellent service.

He has been married to wife June for 47 years and plans to relax and fish in his retirement.