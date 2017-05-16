Industrial action continues at college

Lecturers are continuing their industrial action outside the headquarters of Forth Valley College in Falkirk today.

The demo, being staged at the same time as lecturers from across Scotland hold a protest rally in front of College Scotland’s HQ in Stirling, is the latest move in their fight to protect jobs.

Larry Flanagan, EIS General Secretary, said: “It’s clear some elements of the management simply wish to scupper the return to national collective bargaining, an SNP manifesto commitment, while others wish to increase the number of teaching hours whilst cutting holidays so that they can cut jobs. The EIS will not accept either scenario.”

The lecturers plan another day of action tomorrow and intend to send a representation to the office of Falkirk MSP Michael Matheson at 10.30am to make their case.