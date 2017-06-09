Head of Muir pupils full of confidence

Head of Muir Primary pupils are ‘confident and friendly’ according to the latest inspection report by Education Scotland.

Other key strengths of the school included the passion and commitment of staff within the nursery class where the “wellbeing of children and families is paramount”.

Children are said to be enthusiastic about their learning, there are strong approaches to transition which help children move successfully on to P1 and the head teacher Fiona Anderson and her depute, along with the whole staff team, demonstrate a collective commitment to taking forward school improvement.

There was also some room for improvement which were identified and discussed with the head teacher and an education representative from Falkirk Council.

The school needs to: improve consistency in learning and teaching to ensure all children experience high quality learning; continue to monitor the development of the curriculum to ensure the attainment of all learners improves; extend further the range of opportunities across all area of learning for children to develop their leadership skills and contribute to school improvement; and further develop approaches to self-evaluation to ensure continuous improvement.

A spokesperson for Education Scotland said: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“Falkirk Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.”

Fiona Anderson praised her pupils and staff. She said: “It’s great to see our pupils and staff praised in the report for their enthusiasm, passion and commitment to making the school such a great place for learning.

“They are all to be commended for their hard work and we look forward to keeping these standards high and addressing any areas for improvements.”